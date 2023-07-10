Corinthians welcome Universitario to Neo Quimica Arena in the Copa Sudamericana knockout playoffs on Wednesday (July 12).

Corinthians had a dream start to their Copa Libertadores group stage, stunning Uruguayan side Liverpool FC 3-0 in an away fixture. However, the Brazilian representatives subsequently suffered multiple defeats and ended their campaign in third place in Group E, leading to their drop to the Copa Sudamericana.

Timao last participated in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021 when they crashed out in the group stage. The two-time FIFA Club World Cup and one-time Copa Libertadores winners have not been successful in the Sudamericana. Their best record in the competition is a semifinal berth achieved in 2019.

Universitario, meanwhile, won three games and drew one in Group G of the Copa Sudamericana group stage, but it wasn’t enough to claim top spot. Brazilian side Goias topped the group with 12 points, two points more than second-placed Universitario, who will now go through the knockout round playoffs.

Los Cremas finished third in the 2023 Peruvian Primera Division first tournament, also known as the Torneo Apertura. They sit fifth in the second and final tournament of the season - Torneo Clausura – after matchday two.

Universitario and Corinthians are meeting for the first time. The visitors will strive to limit damage ahead of the return leg.

Corinthians vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have lost five times in their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Corinthians have scored four goals and conceded three in their last five games.

Universitario have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Corinthians have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Universitario have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Corinthians – W-L-L-W-L; Universitario – W-W-W-D-L

Corinthians vs Universitario Prediction

Roger Guedes remains Corinthians’ main attacking threat. He scored twice in the Copa Libertadores group stage and leads the side’s scoring charts in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A with five goals.

Alex Valera is Universitario’s top scorer in the Peruvian Primera Division with ten goals. He has scored once in the ongoing Copa Sudamericana and will likely lead their attack again.

Expect Corinthians to prevail based on their superior pedigree and home advantage, but Universitario should put up a fight.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Universitario

Corinthians vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Corinthians

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Corinthians to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Universitario to score - Yes

