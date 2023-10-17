Coritiba vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18, 2023

Coritiba will look to make it three wins on the spin for the first time since January when they host Cuiaba in round 27 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday (October 18).

Cotitiba picked up successive wins for the first time since July in their final outing before the international break, edging out Atletico Mineiro 2-1 at the Arena MRV. That followed a 2-0 home win over Athletico Paranaense on October 1, which snapped their eight-game losing streak

With 20 points from 26 games, Thiago Kosloski’s men are 19th in the standings, just two points above rock-bottom America Mineiro.

Meanwhile, Cuiaba were denied a second straight win in the Copa FMF, as they fell to a 3-0 loss against Nova Mutum on Sunday. Antonio Oliveira’s men now turn their attention to league, where they have won just one of their last eight games, losing five, since August.

With 33 points from 26 games, Cuiaba are 11th in the league table, one point above Internacional in the final Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from their last five meetings, Coritiba boast the upper hand in the fixture. Cuiaba have picked up one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Coritiba hold the division’s worst home record this season, picking up 12 points from as many games.

Cuiaba have lost their last four Serie A away games, conceding seven goals and not scoring since their 2-1 win at Internacional in July.

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Prediction

Coritiba have hit their stride in recent weeks and will look to pick up where they left off just before the international break. Meanwhile, Cuiaba’s form on the road is nothing to write home about, so their struggles could continue in a defeat.

Prediction: Coritiba 2-1 Cuiaba

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coritiba

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Coritiba’s last nine games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their previous five meetings.)