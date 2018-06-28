Costa Rica coach unsure about future after early exit

Nizhniy, June 28 (AFP) Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez admitted he was unsure about his future after his team exited the World Cup Wednesday and he faces becoming the first World Cup managerial casualty.

Ramirez has been under growing pressure back home after a disappointing Costa Rica followed up their 2014 quarter-final heroics by falling at the first hurdle this time round.

Their 2-2 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday was their only point gained at this World Cup. Asked if he would stay on as coach, Ramirez, who has been in charge since 2015, was non-committal and downcast.

"I don't know. Tomorrow we will fly back to our country and I will see," he told reporters.

"Right now I know nothing about my fate. I know I am going back to see my family." Ramirez, 53, had hit out at his online critics prior to the match, saying that if they threatened his family he "would show there's a tiger inside him".

Despite their poor showing, Costa Rica narrowly lost their opening match 1-0 against Serbia and were beaten by two very late goals against Brazil, but finished bottom of Group E.

However, they have been cheered on by tens of thousands of fans in Russia who were clearly unhappy that they are going home so early.

He may not have many supporters back in Costa Rica, but he has in Russia.

As Ramirez left the press conference he was given a round of applause by Russian journalists after praising the atmosphere during the World Cup and admitting he would like to see the host nation win the tournament