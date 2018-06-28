Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Costa Rica coach unsure about future after early exit

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News

Nizhniy, June 28 (AFP) Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez admitted he was unsure about his future after his team exited the World Cup Wednesday and he faces becoming the first World Cup managerial casualty.

Ramirez has been under growing pressure back home after a disappointing Costa Rica followed up their 2014 quarter-final heroics by falling at the first hurdle this time round.

Their 2-2 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday was their only point gained at this World Cup. Asked if he would stay on as coach, Ramirez, who has been in charge since 2015, was non-committal and downcast.

"I don't know. Tomorrow we will fly back to our country and I will see," he told reporters.

"Right now I know nothing about my fate. I know I am going back to see my family." Ramirez, 53, had hit out at his online critics prior to the match, saying that if they threatened his family he "would show there's a tiger inside him".

Despite their poor showing, Costa Rica narrowly lost their opening match 1-0 against Serbia and were beaten by two very late goals against Brazil, but finished bottom of Group E.

However, they have been cheered on by tens of thousands of fans in Russia who were clearly unhappy that they are going home so early.

He may not have many supporters back in Costa Rica, but he has in Russia.

As Ramirez left the press conference he was given a round of applause by Russian journalists after praising the atmosphere during the World Cup and admitting he would like to see the host nation win the tournament

What do Costa Rica, Panama early exits say about US soccer?
RELATED STORY
Switzerland and Costa Rica draw 2-2; Swiss advance
RELATED STORY
Brazil vs Costa Rica: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 major lessons as Brazil beat Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
Costa Rica fails to repeat World Cup heroics of 2014
RELATED STORY
Possible discipline bigger worry for Swiss than Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things we learned as Brazil beat Costa...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica: 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
Out-of-contract Ruiz focused on Costa Rica
RELATED STORY
Costa Rica warrior Waston ready for Shaqiri's 'organised...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us