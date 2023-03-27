Costa Rica and Panama square off at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica for a place in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals on Tuesday (March 28).

Los Canaleros head into the midweek clash needing at least a draw, as they sit one point above their Group B hosts. Costa Rica kept their hopes for a place in the last four of the CONCACAF Nations League with a 2-1 win over Martinique on Saturday (March 25).

Los Ticos have now won two back-to-back games after kicking off their campaign with a 2-0 loss against Panama in June’s reverse. Costa Rica will fancy their chances of picking up where they dropped off at the weekend, as they're on an eight-game winning streak.

Panama, meanwhile, need a draw to get through to the knockouts, having enjoyed a solid campaign. Thomas Christiansen’s men have picked up seven points from a possible nine and sit atop the Group B standings. However, Panama will look to arrest their slump as they're on a six-game winless run since September.

Costa Rica vs Panama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 58 meetings, Costa Rica boast a superior record in the fixture.

Panama have picked up 15 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Panama are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Costa Rica, winning four, since July 2017.

The hosts have won their last eight home games since a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in September 2021.

Panama are without a win in six games across competitions, losing twice, since November.

Costa Rica vs Panama Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, expect another thriller. Given Costa Rica’s superb home form, they should make it three consecutive group wins and reach the knockouts.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-0 Panama

Costa Rica vs Panama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last seven clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes