Costa: Ronaldo can take Juventus to next level

958   //    09 Aug 2018, 07:11 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

Douglas Costa believes five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo can take Juventus to the next level in their pursuit of European glory.

Ronaldo sensationally swapped Champions League holders Real Madrid for Juve in a €112million deal last month.

Madrid's all-time leading scorer arrives in Turin as Juventus seek an eighth consecutive Serie A title, though, the Champions League has proved to be elusive.

Juve have not triumphed in Europe since 1996 but Brazil international attacker Costa is confident Ronaldo can help change that.

"I think Ronaldo was already at a high level, but he really wanted to take another step to enhance his status," Costa told Italian Football TV.

"I think CR7 has everything to take us to the next level and do important things this season.

"Ronaldo is a really important player, but we also have Dybala and other important players. I've played with Neymar, so it's not totally new for me to play with someone at [Ronaldo's] level.

"Everyone has welcomed him and we know how much he can improve us. We can't hide it, it's clear."

Discussing his career at Juve under head coach Massimiliano Allegri, Costa – who joined the Italian champions permanently from Bayern Munich in the off-season – added: "I think Juventus know how to win a player over.

"Once a player makes a decision and the deal is closed, the club treat them as a member of the family. I think the Juventus family are most important. It's a world where I've learned to live.

"Allegri's a coach with a great passion for the defensive side of the game and, for me, it was really important because I'm a player used to going forward a lot and, working on the defensive side, it's made me a more complete player. He's played an important role in my career."

 

 
