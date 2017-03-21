Courtois confident Conte will remain at Chelsea

Thibaut Courtois backed Chelsea to retain former Juventus coach Antonio Conte amid reported interest from his homeland in Italy.

by Omnisport News 21 Mar 2017, 08:10 IST

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Conte

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is confident contract negotiations with head coach Antonio Conte will have a "happy ending".

Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in the off-season and the Italian boss has overseen significant improvement, with Chelsea 10 points clear atop the table and closing in on the Premier League trophy.

The 47-year-old's exploits in England have enhanced his reputation amid reported interest from Serie A side Inter but Courtois backed Chelsea to retain the former Juventus coach.

"The talks are maybe just rumours, I don't know," Courtois said. "But he's important for the club and I think the club knows that, so they will do whatever to have a happy ending.

"Maybe the league will be tougher next season. It depends on other teams but I think next season we can have a big say in the Premier League and the Champions League. We'll be fine.

"You see him on the line shouting and giving us instructions as a team and that gives a good feeling to the players on the pitch so you don't switch off.

"He's a manager with a lot of passion and he's always good for all the players to see a manager who's close to us."