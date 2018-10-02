Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Courtois defends footwork amid criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    02 Oct 2018, 08:30 IST
Thibaut Courtois - cropped
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois defended his footwork amid criticism early in the season.

Courtois, 26, produced his best performance for Madrid in a 0-0 derby draw with Atletico in LaLiga on Saturday.

But the former Chelsea shot-stopper has been questioned early in the campaign, with his footwork criticised.

However, Courtois dismissed those critics, telling Belgofut: "I'm not bad with my feet.

"I may not be among the best, but I'm certainly not bad either. Sometimes I miss a long ball but I dare to play with my feet.

"The last ball on which [Nikola] Kalinic put pressure was given to [Raphael] Varane with my right. Many goalkeepers would have cleared that ball.

"Sometimes I give a bad ball, yes, but I know more goalkeepers who are, so to speak, phenomenal with their feet making more mistakes than me.

"I'm just doing what I have to do, and that's the most important thing."

Courtois made three saves in the draw with Atletico, while Jan Oblak finished with six as the goalkeepers starred.

Former Atletico goalkeeper Courtois, whose team face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday, enjoyed the reception from Madrid fans, saying: "You stop that ball and hear the whole stadium cheer.

"And then they chanted my name. I liked it. I have to try to take my place little by little.

"I have to show myself, especially if you have two good goalkeepers, as is our case. Helping the team is always the most important thing."

Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lopetegui not worried about Courtois footwork
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui focused on Navas amid Courtois rumours
RELATED STORY
Griezmann 'embarrassed' by Courtois criticism of France
RELATED STORY
Courtois open to Chelsea stay amid Madrid links
RELATED STORY
Lopetegui happy with Madrid keepers amid Courtois links
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid sign Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
Comparing Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thibaut Courtois
RELATED STORY
3 Keepers Chelsea could target to replace Thibaut Courtois 
RELATED STORY
Saul did not expect to see Courtois at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Courtois starts against Atletico as injured Marcelo...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us