Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Courtois dreaming of Belgium v Spain World Cup final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
240   //    30 Jun 2018, 21:09 IST
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is eyeing a World Cup final clash with Spain as Belgium prepare to begin their World Cup knockout campaign.

The Chelsea goalkeeper spent three successful seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid, who have provided players including Diego Costa and Koke for Spain's World Cup squad.

Now starring in the Premier League with Chelsea, Courtois has helped Belgium reach the knockout rounds at Russia 2018 with maximum points.

And ahead of Belgium's last-16 tie against Japan, Courtois is already allowing himself to look ahead to a possible final.

"Of course, it's a dream to play a World Cup final, especially to play against Spain because I know a lot of people there. It's a nice final," Courtois said.

"I think Spain played good football against Portugal, even though they conceded three goals. Same against Iran, so ... oh no, it was against Morocco!

"I think they play well but they also concede goals."

Spain meet Russia in their round of 16 tie, with Belgium facing the winner of the match between Brazil and Mexico should they reach the quarter-finals.

 

Courtois: Belgium outsiders not World Cup favourites
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Belgium vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The rise of Belgium
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 4 players from Belgium to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium beat England 1-0
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 6 Reasons why England and Belgium finally...
RELATED STORY
Belgium vs England:  Combined XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium v Panama - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us