×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coutinho: My Barcelona future? I don't know

Omnisport
NEWS
News
133   //    25 Jun 2019, 09:20 IST
PhilippeCoutinho-cropped
Barcelona and Brazil star Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho does not know what the future holds amid speculation over a Camp Nou exit.

Coutinho arrived from Liverpool in a €142million deal in January 2018, however, the Brazil star has struggled to cement his spot in Barcelona's starting XI.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a Premier League return via Chelsea and Manchester United, while Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested.

Asked about his future, Coutinho – on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America – told reporters: "I have a contract with Barcelona, ​​it was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here [with Brazil] and about the future [with Barca] we do not know what will happen.

"Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth."

Coutinho only managed five LaLiga goals in 34 appearances as Barca retained their crown in 2018-19, with 12 of his league outings coming from the bench.

The former Inter attacker was also targeted by Barca fans, who jeered Coutinho on several occasions last season.

"Honestly, it wasn't a good season. It didn't produce what I wanted, it didn't go as I hoped," Coutinho told reporters.

Advertisement

"But I hope it serves me as an example, as a lesson so that I want more, concentrate even more to be able to succeed."

"Here with the national team there's always the same responsibility: showing the right commitment to be able to play," he said.

"Whether a good or bad season it doesn't change anything: the desire to win is always the same, or maybe even more so."

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barca after leaving the Spanish giants for PSG in a world-record €222m deal in 2017, while Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is reportedly keen on a move to Camp Nou.

"It's clear that the arrival of big names is always good for a squad that wants to win," added Coutinho, whose Brazil will face Paraguay in the Copa America quarter-finals.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Coutinho unsure over Barcelona future
RELATED STORY
Coutinho: You never know that the future holds
RELATED STORY
Coutinho remains unsure about Barcelona future and keeps Man Utd and PSG on red alert
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho has told teammates he could well be leaving this summer: Reports
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Philippe Coutinho must leave Barcelona this summer
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Barcelona offer PSG €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar 
RELATED STORY
Coutinho, Arthur want Neymar back at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Premier League return does not fit into my plans - Coutinho happy at Barca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: PSG make Coutinho their top transfer priority
RELATED STORY
Mane 'jealous' of Barcelona having Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT COT SOU
1 - 0
 Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
FT TUN ANG
1 - 1
 Tunisia vs Angola
FT MAL MAU
4 - 1
 Mali vs Mauritania
Today CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
Tomorrow GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
Tomorrow NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Tomorrow UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
27 Jun EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Copa America 2019
FT CHI URU
0 - 1
 Chile vs Uruguay
FT ECU JAP
1 - 1
 Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us