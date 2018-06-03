Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Coutinho tips Salah and Neymar to shine in Russia

Mohamed Salah and Neymar could elevate themselves to the top of the game during the World Cup, according to Philippe Coutinho.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 16:34 IST
597
coutinho-cropped
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho believes Mohamed Salah and Neymar can stake their claims to be the world's best player at Russia 2018.

Both are going into the tournament with injury concerns - Salah faces a race against time to be fit after hurting his shoulder in the Champions League final, while Neymar has not played since fracturing his foot in February.

Coutinho, who played with Salah at Liverpool before his January move to Barcelona and regularly partners Neymar in attack for Brazil, is confident that both have what it takes to disrupt Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance at the summit of the game.

"It feels like the right moment for ­someone to take their chance at this World Cup," said Coutinho.

"Messi and Ronaldo have been up there on their own for so many years. I think it may be time for other players to aspire to be the best in the world - and the best at this World Cup, too.

"For me, Salah and Neymar have serious chances to do that. It depends on how the tournament goes, of course, but they have the talent to do it. Those are the players I would pick out."

Coutinho, who is expected to feature in Brazil's friendly against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday, enjoyed half a season alongside Salah before his move to Spain and has seen enough to know he will be a firm Liverpool favourite for years to come.

"Watching Mo Salah since then has been amazing," he added.

"He is going to be a player who will be a big hero at Liverpool for a long time, I am totally convinced of that.

"He can do well in the World Cup, too - it all depends on how far his team can go. But we also know what Neymar can bring. He is a special player."

Johnston: Liverpool can't lose Suarez, Coutinho and Salah!
RELATED STORY
Neymar names players to watch at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers...
RELATED STORY
Six new names expected to light up the World Cup in Russia
RELATED STORY
Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v Liverpool: Salah has foundations in place...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Players Who Can Shine Next Season 
RELATED STORY
A look at Liverpool's recent run of attacking tridents:...
RELATED STORY
Players with double figures in goals and assists from...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Boost in Salah chase, Messi...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ENG NIG
2 - 1
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun CRO SEN 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018