Coventry City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023 

Coventry City host Southampton at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday (December 13) in the Championship.

The hosts endured a poor start to their season but have begun picking up points recently. Coventry beat Birmingham City 2-0 in their last game, with Callum O'Hare scoring a goal in either half, his first goals for the club since April 2022. Coventry are 15th in the Championship with 25 points from 20 games.

Southampton, meanwhile, are also enjoying a good run of form as they seek an immediate return to the top flight. They drew 1-1 against Watford last time out, leading by Che Adams' second-half strike before conceding a stoppage-time equaliser.

Southampton are fourth in the points table with 38 points.

Coventry City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 142 meetings between the two teams, with Coventry leading 49-48.

The two sides last faced off in the FA Cup in February 2022, which Southampton won 2-1.

Southampton are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Coventry are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

The Saints have picked up 18 points on the road this season. Only Ipswich Town (21) and Leicester City (25 have picked up more.

Coventry City vs Southampton Prediction

Coventry have won three of their last four games after going winless in six. They have lost just once at home all season.

Southampton, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 12-game unbeaten run, winning eight. They are unbeaten in six away games and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Coventry 1-1 Southampton

Coventry City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Southampton's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of their last eight matchups.)