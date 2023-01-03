Cremonese vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | January 4, 2023

Juventus and Cremonese will be back in action in Serie A when they square off at the Giovanni Zini Stadium on Thursday (January 4).

The Bianconeri are on a blistering run of six league wins and will look to pick up where they left off in November.

Cremonese, meanwhile, drew the curtains on 2022 last Thursday when they fell to a 3-1 friendly loss against Udinese. Before that, they picked up two wins and one draw from their first three friendlies, scoring a staggering 13 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Cremonese will hope their recent upturn in form can continue in Serie A, where they sit 18th in the standings and are winless this season.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen days until our first fixture of 2023 Justdays until our first fixture of 2023 Just 2️⃣ days until our first fixture of 2023 ⏰

Juventu, meanwhile, are on a run of six league wins since a 2-0 loss against AC Milan on October 8. The Bianconeri head into the new year off the back of a solid run of friendly results, winning two and drawing one of their three games.

With 31 points from 15 games, Juventus are third in Serie A, ten points off first-placed Napoli.

Cremonese vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Cremonese are yet to win since their promotion to the top flight, losing eight games and claiming seven draws in 15 games.

Juventus Women @JuventusFCWomen Kicking off the new year between the Cup and Championship! Kicking off the new year between the Cup and Championship! 💪⚽️ https://t.co/0Cjhf4By10

Juventus head into the midweek clash unbeaten in six games across competitions since a 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on November 2.

However, Massimiliano Allegri’s men are on a run of six Serie A wins, scoring 12 goals and conceding once.

Cremonese are unbeaten in four of their last five home games across competitions, claiming two wins and as many draws since late October.

Cremonese vs Juventus Prediction

While Cremonese will look to build on their solid friendly run and kick off the new year on a high, they take on a spirited Juventus side firing on all cylinders. The visitors boast a significantly superior and more experienced squad and should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-2 Juventus

Cremonese vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Juventus have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the Bianconeri’s last seven outings.)

Poll : 0 votes