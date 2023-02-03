Cremonese vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4, 2023 

Cremonese and Lecce will battle for three points in a Serie A matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (February 4).

The hosts are coming off a morale-boosting 2-1 win at AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring from the spot in the 28th minute before Zeki Celik's own goal four minutes into the second half doubled their lead. Andrea Belotti scored a consolation for Roma in the fourth minute of injury time. The shock win saw I Grigiorossi qualify for the Coppa semifinals for only the second time.

They will turn their attention to the league, where they sit bottom of the table with eight points and are ten points away from safety.

Lecce, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat against Salernitana at home last weekend. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Boulaye Dia scoring and providing an assist to help the visitors claim maximum points. The defeat left them in fifth spot with 20 points.

Cremonese vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 42 previous occasions, with Lecce leading 16-13.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Six of Cremonese's last 10 Serie A games have been goalless at the break.

Lecce have failed to score in four of their last five away games.

Cremonese are still seeking their first league win of the campaign and are the second newly promoted team in Serie A history to go 20 games without a win.

The hosts have won just two of their last 13 competitive games against Lecce, losing eight.

Cremonese vs Lecce Prediction

Cremonese have failed to step up following their promotion and are running out of time to save their top-flight status. However, they can draw motivation from their inspired display against Roma to rejuvenate their quest to remain in Serie A.

Lecce, meanwhile, are not in immediate danger of relegation owing to their seven-point cushion against the bottom three, but a defeat here will complicate matters. The spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cremonese 1-1 Lecce

Cremonese vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

