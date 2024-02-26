Cristal vs Always Ready Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Sporting Cristal welcome Always Ready to the Estadio Alberto Gallardo for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie on Tuesday (February 27).

The visitors hold a comfortable advantage following a 6-1 home win in the first leg in Bolivia last week. Wesley Tanque, Robson Matheus, Hector Cuellar and Moises Paniagua scored, while Dorny Romero netted a brace in the rout, with Sporting ending the game with nine men.

Sporting followed up their continental thrashing with a 4-0 win at Carlos Mannucci in the Peruvian Liga Apertura. Maxloren Castro broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Martin Cauteruccio scored a hat-trick.

They now turn their focus back to the Libertadores, where they booked their spot at this stage of the competition, courtesy of their third-placed finish in the Peruvian Liga 1 last season.

The winner of this tie face either Academia Puerto Cabello or Club Nacional in the next round.

Cristal vs Always Ready Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Always's last six competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Sporting's six competitive games this season have produced at least three goals.

Always have started the new season with a three-game unbeaten run, drawing thrice.

Sporting's six games this season have had at least two goals scored in the first half.

Cristal vs Always Ready Prediction

The tie was expected to be a close one, but the first leg was surprisingly one-sided, with Always decimating their Peruvian opponents.

The game was keenly contested till half-time, with the scores level. However, Oscar Villegas' side ran riot after the break, scoring five unanswered goals, with the frustration seeing Sporting receive two red cards late on.

Sporting's Copa Libertadores campaign is on the verge of being extinguished unless they can complete a comeback for the ages. They put the first-leg disappointment behind them to get a comprehensive victory domestically and need a similar performance to remain in the continental competition.

Expect Sporting to earn a comfortable win with goals at both ends, albeit in a futile effort at qualification.

Prediction: Cristal 3-1 Always

Cristal vs Always Ready Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Cristal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Cristal to score over 1.5 goals