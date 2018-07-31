Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano is getting on a bit – De Laurentiis questions Juventus move

Omnisport
NEWS
News
614   //    31 Jul 2018, 03:28 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo will turn out for the Bianconeri this season.

Juventus have taken a big risk in signing Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The former Manchester United superstar completed a €112million move from Real Madrid to the Serie A champions in June.

While it is believed to be less than his wages in Spain, Juve are reportedly paying Ronaldo €30million a year across a four-year contract, which is substantially more than the rest of their top players earn.

De Laurentiis believes such enormous fees represent a gamble on a player entering his 17th full season as a professional.

"Cristiano is getting on a bit now," De Laurentiis told La Verita, as quoted by AS.

"To maintain some kind of balance, it's very dangerous for a club to spend so much money on just one player – one who is reaching the end of his career.

"His salary is totally off the scale for Juve's means. I wonder whether it will be more of a commercial success or more of a sporting success.

"If you start paying crazy wages, sooner or later, it will start going against you."

De Laurentiis' assessment of the financial risks stems from his claim that Ronaldo was offered to Napoli prior to the Juve's involvement in discussions.

He says he met with the forward's agent, Jorge Mendes, before the costs spiralled out of the club's reach.

"[Mendes] told me that Ronaldo would make me rich, so I made him an offer: that the first €250m Cristiano brought in would be for Napoli and the next €100m would be for the player," De Laurentiis said.

"That way, CR7 would have paid for himself. Then Juve appeared and that was when the bidding started."

Omnisport
NEWS
Ronaldo considered Napoli move, says De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Jorginho closing on Chelsea move - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Benzema hits back at 'crazy' De Laurentiis over age jibe
RELATED STORY
Napoli not interested in Balotelli - De Laurentiis
RELATED STORY
Napoli rejected €100m Koulibaly offer from Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Why Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus is good for...
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis accepts Sarri may leave Napoli
RELATED STORY
De Laurentiis hopes Sarri stays but says he can't hold...
RELATED STORY
Conte too pushy for De Laurentiis and Napoli
RELATED STORY
Juventus 'spectator' Buffon brushes off Ronaldo questions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us