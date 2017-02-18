Cristiano Ronaldo pokes fun at Casemiro after his wonder goal against Napoli

The 32-year-old shared a light moment with his teammates during a training session

by Rohit Viswanathan Humour 18 Feb 2017, 14:09 IST

Ronaldo the humour wizard

When Cristiano Ronaldo is in the mood he can be funnier than Johnny Depp if he wants to. Real Madrid have been enjoying a decent run of form and the Portuguese has been very influential in the last few games despite not scoring.

After going 1-0 down against Napoli at home in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie, Madrid rallied to come from behind and beat the visitors 3-1 at the Bernabeu. Casemiro scored an incredible volley from 30 yards out which could be a contender for goal of the season as well.

Now the Brazilian is not known for his outrageous shooting ability and Ronaldo found the opportune moment to ridicule him by saying how unexpected that goal was. During training, he first intercepted a pass from the midfielder and then joked, “Just 'cause you scored that goal, you think you're the big man!” according to a video on AS.

It’s good to see the Real Madrid players in good spirit. A 3-1 lead over Napoli is in no way insurmountable but Los Blancos are surely favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after their confident showing at home.

The defence is still something they have to worry about given how early they conceded. Napoli definitely had chances to score as well but were unable to take them. The second leg in Italy should make for an interesting watch.