"Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered Europe, time to conquer Asia" - Fans react as Al-Nassr name XI to face Persepolis in AFC Champions League fixture

Fans are excited about Cristiano Ronaldo's AFC Champions League debut as Al-Nassr take on Iranian side Persepolis on Tuesday (September 19).

Ronaldo, 38, is a UEFA Champions League legend, scoring a record 140 goals and winning five titles. He also holds a plethora of other records in European football's top club competition.

However, he now plays for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, whom he joined on a free transfer in December. After helping his side beat Shahab Al-Ahli in the playoffs, the Portuguese forward is all set for his AFC Champions League debut at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.

As expected, manager Luis Castro has named Ronaldo in his starting XI for the Persopolis game. Fans expect more history from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he embarks on his new adventure.

One fan tweeted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has conquered Europe. Time to conquer Asia."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Al-Duhail of Qatar and Istiklol of Tajikistan are the other teams in Group E of the competition. After the Persopolis game, Al-Nassr's next two games are at home to Istiklol (October 2) and Al-Duhail (October 24).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on fire for Al-Nassr this season. He scored six times in as many games in Al-Alami's victorious Arab Club Champions Cup campaign.

The 38-year-old has also started the new Saudi Pro League in imperious form. After drawing a blank in the 2-0 home loss to Al-Taawoun, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 away win at Al-Fateh. He then starred with a brace in the 4-0 home win over Al-Shahab before also netting in the wins against Al-Hazem and Al-Raed.

Ronaldo's strike against Al-Hazm made him the first male player in the history of the sport to score 850 goals for club and country. With seven goals and four assists in five league games, the Portugal captain leads both tallies