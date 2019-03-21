×
Cristiano Ronaldo fined $22K by UEFA for obscene gesture

Associated Press
NEWS
News
76   //    21 Mar 2019, 20:38 IST
AP Image

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros ($22,750) by UEFA for making a provocative gesture after Juventus beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel found the Juventus star guilty of improper conduct.

Ronaldo was fined the same sum imposed on Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the same gesture during the round of 16 first-leg game in Spain.

Ronaldo scored a hat trick in a 3-0 win in the return leg in Turin to send Juventus to the quarterfinals.

He celebrated at the final whistle by mimicking Simeone's gesture.

Juventus faces Ajax next month.

