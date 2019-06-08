Cristiano Ronaldo furious with Joao Cancelo's decision to join Manchester City, Juventus interested in cut-price Philippe Coutinho deal and more Serie A news: 8 June 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 376 // 08 Jun 2019, 12:09 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly furious with his Juventus team-mate

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

New Fiorentina owner expects Chiesa to stay, but Montella's future still uncertain

Rocco Commisso has officially become the new owner of Fiorentina after the billionaire bought the club for around €170 million.

La Viola had a disappointing Serie A campaign and narrowly avoided relegation by finishing in 16th spot.

The new club owner has revealed that he wanted to buy the Serie A outfit since 2016.

“I was moved at the Stadio Franchi, yes.

“I tried in 2016, 2017, every time it was no. I tried with Milan, then we met up again at the end of 2018 and emissaries of the Della Valle family intervened last month and we sealed the deal in three weeks.

“I want to thank the Della Valle family for all they’ve done over the last 17 years, as the club’s position is healthy. They decided it was best for them to make a change, so we did a deal.”

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe and is likely to be sold this summer due to the club's difficult financial situation.

However, Commisso expects Chiesa to stay at the club for at least another year.

Advertisement

“What I know is that Chiesa has a three-year contract, he will stay here for now, let’s hope. I discovered what I read in the papers, but when as far as I know, Chiesa is a Fiorentina player and will remain for at least another year.”

Commisso also answered questions about Vincenzo Montella's future.

Montella has been linked with leaving the club, owing to their poor results last season, and is expected to be replaced by Stefano Pioli.

“First it is right to talk to Montella, give Mr Montella respect. He is in India, so when he comes here, I want to talk to him. Let’s not create things that don’t exist.”

