Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with goal at eighth successive major tournament

Portugal took only four minutes to open the scoring against Spain in Sochi, thanks to a history-making goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 00:00 IST
773
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his early goal against Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score in eight consecutive major internationals tournaments as he won and converted a fourth-minute penalty in Portugal's World Cup opener against Spain.

There was early drama in the glamour Group B match at Sochi's Fisht Stadium when Ronaldo went down under a challenge from Real Madrid team-mate Nacho Fernandez, prompting referee Gianluca Rocchi to point to the spot.

Ronaldo kept his cool to send David de Gea the wrong way with a spot-kick into the bottom-right corner.

As a result, the Portugal skipper extended an unprecedented streak of scoring at major tournaments. Since finding the net at Euro 2004, he has gone on to grab goals at three further European Championships and four successive World Cups.

Ronaldo is the fourth player to score in four World Cups, following in the footsteps of Uwe Seeler, Pele and Miroslav Klose.

 

