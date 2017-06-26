Cristiano Ronaldo needs time 'to reflect' on Real Madrid future

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo requires time to think through his future, says Luis Campos.

Cristiano Ronaldo will take time to reflect on his Real Madrid future after the Confederations Cup, according to his friend Luis Campos, Lille's sporting director.

The Portugal international, whose national side will meet Chile in the semi-finals of the competition in Russia, was, according to reports in Spain, buoyed by words of support from Madrid president Florentino Perez this week.

But Campos insists Ronaldo is still hurt and will need to think things through after his international duties.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with moves after sensational reports claimed earlier this month that Ronaldo wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu due to unhappiness at the scrutiny of his tax affairs, the 32-year-old denying an allegation that he defrauded Spanish authorities out of €14.7million.

"He has told me that he needs a few days by himself to reflect, which is normal," Campos said to TF1.

"The situation with Real Madrid during this time is a little tense too, which is also understandable; but Cristiano will have the time he needs to make the right decision, I'm sure of that.

"I speak to Cristiano often and he is someone who is completely focused on his job. He was very surprised by this whole business of his taxes.

"He is sad about what is happening now and feels very hurt by what happened. Nobody can think that it is he who fills in his tax return.

"He is keen to maintain a good image in all parts of the world and he is going through a tough time because of this."

The speculation has not affected Ronaldo's performances, with the forward scoring twice and winning the man-of-the-match award in all three of Portugal's Group A matches.

Ronaldo posted an Instagram image showing him meditating as he prepares for Wednesday's clash with Chile, as the storm surrounding his Madrid future goes on around him.