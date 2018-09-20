Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving first ever Champions League red card

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
1.12K   //    20 Sep 2018, 21:11 IST

Valencia v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Ronaldo was seen pleading with the referee and saying, "I did not do anything"

We've seen many occasions in football when the referees have been a little unfair to the players or a team. Another such shocking incident happened yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo was shown his 1st red card in his 154th appearance in the Champions League.

The Portuguese forward has been one of the best players in UCL history with some unmatchable stats and records registered to his name. The forward moved to Turin this summer after having spent 9 successful seasons with Real Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner has been the top-scorer in the Champions League the past six seasons.

Yesterday though Ronaldo was seen in tears as German referee, Felix Brych, showed him a straight red card after an incident which took place between him and Valencia defender, Murillo. Ronaldo was seen protesting against a dive by Murillo and he put his hand on the Colombian defender's head. After discussing the incident with his assistant referee, Brych showed a straight red card to Ronaldo which prompted questions from all over the world. Most of the viewers felt that it was a harsh decision and didn't warrant even a yellow card.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen protesting against the decision. However, the decision was final and the forward had to leave the ground in the 29th minute itself.

It is certain that Ronaldo will miss the next game against Young Boys and his ban could be extended if UEFA chooses to take further disciplinary actions following the report submitted by the match referee. If this happens, Ronaldo will miss the away match against his old club, Manchester United.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Leisure Reading
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is sent off on...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo receives a first-ever...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo sees red on Champions League debut for...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card vs Valencia
RELATED STORY
Can Juventus win the Champions League with Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
5 intriguing fixtures from the first week of the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
3 major achievements Ronaldo is still missing
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo gets sent off in...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Coping with the departure of a legend...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us