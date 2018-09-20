Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving first ever Champions League red card

Ronaldo was seen pleading with the referee and saying, "I did not do anything"

We've seen many occasions in football when the referees have been a little unfair to the players or a team. Another such shocking incident happened yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo was shown his 1st red card in his 154th appearance in the Champions League.

The Portuguese forward has been one of the best players in UCL history with some unmatchable stats and records registered to his name. The forward moved to Turin this summer after having spent 9 successful seasons with Real Madrid.

The five-time Champions League winner has been the top-scorer in the Champions League the past six seasons.

Yesterday though Ronaldo was seen in tears as German referee, Felix Brych, showed him a straight red card after an incident which took place between him and Valencia defender, Murillo. Ronaldo was seen protesting against a dive by Murillo and he put his hand on the Colombian defender's head. After discussing the incident with his assistant referee, Brych showed a straight red card to Ronaldo which prompted questions from all over the world. Most of the viewers felt that it was a harsh decision and didn't warrant even a yellow card.

In the video, Ronaldo is seen protesting against the decision. However, the decision was final and the forward had to leave the ground in the 29th minute itself.

How Ronaldo got a red card 😳 pic.twitter.com/AzTJJaWC81 — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 19, 2018

It is certain that Ronaldo will miss the next game against Young Boys and his ban could be extended if UEFA chooses to take further disciplinary actions following the report submitted by the match referee. If this happens, Ronaldo will miss the away match against his old club, Manchester United.