Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Croatia fans cycle all the way to Russia for World Cup

Croatia fans cycle all the way to Russia for World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 15:33 IST
50
AP Image

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Some soccer fans will follow their teams anywhere to see them play in the World Cup.

For five friends from Croatia that meant cycling 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) all the way from Zagreb to Kaliningrad in Russia.

The epic trek took them 15 days, cycling for 10 hours a day as they pedaled through Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland.

On the way they encountered a number of challenges including a broken bridge. As they reached their final destination, the group collapsed into a bar and celebrated with a well-earned drink.

They're now looking forward to Saturday's game between Croatia and Nigeria.

Frane Lukovic, a 46-year-old lawyer from Zagreb, insisted it was nothing out of the ordinary for long-distance cyclists such as himself.

"I'm planning my world tour, so this is just preparation for it," he said.

For Lukovic, the trip represented a personal comeback, having been diagnosed with skin cancer six years ago.

"A lot of people call us crazy, but we are just regular guys who choose cycling as our hobby, and we think about ourselves that it is possible to do this, and we did it," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2018: 7 players who will look to win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Three underdogs who could cause an upset...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 central midfielders to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
WORLD CUP: Star-studded Croatia has potential to shine
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 ways Brazil can line up to win the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Five reasons why Croatia can shine...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 unfancied teams that could go all the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us