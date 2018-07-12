Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Croatia president celebrates World Cup win at NATO summit

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12 Jul 2018
AP Image

BRUSSELS (AP) — It has been a successful NATO summit for Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. The World Cup took care of that.

With a come-from-behind 2-1 win over favored England, Grabar-Kitarovic could eat her NATO gala dinner with that bit more gusto late Wednesday.

"We followed the game over dinner," a beaming Grabar-Kitarovic said as she entered the last sessions of the NATO summit early Thursday.

"It was wonderful because all the allies were cheering for all of us, mostly," she said.

She was at the table together with French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and the two will meet again on Sunday — at the Moscow stadium where France plays Croatia in the final.

"This will be a successful summit and we will win on Sunday," Grabar-Kitarovic confidently predicted.

