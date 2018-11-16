×
Croatia's Lovren antagonises Ramos and 'rude' Spain

Omnisport
NEWS
News
128   //    16 Nov 2018, 21:01 IST
Dejan Lovren - cropped
Croatia defender Dejan Lovren.

Dejan Lovren doubled down on his taunting of Sergio Ramos and accused Spain of being sore losers following Croatia's crucial Nations League victory.

Lovren mocked Ramos in the lead up to the match, claiming the Real Madrid captain is made to look better by team-mates, and took another swipe after Tin Jedvaj's stoppage-time goal secured a 3-2 win on Thursday.

The Liverpool man was filmed in an Instagram video calling his fellow defender and the Spain squad "p******", before uploading a picture of him beating Ramos in an aerial duel in a separate post.

Ramos had attempted to defuse the feud in a pre-game news conference, insisting he had no interest in responding to the initial criticism, but Lovren claimed Luis Enrique's side lacked class in defeat.

"We showed bigger balls than them," the 29-year-old told reporters after full-time.

"They were rude on the pitch, no fair play. We lost [the reverse fixture] 6-0 but were fair.

"Only [Alvaro] Morata congratulated us now. I've never experienced that and I am glad because they thought they were bigger than us and we proved them wrong."

Ramos picked up an adductor strain in Zagreb and will miss the upcoming friendly against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Spain's only hope of topping Group 4 in Nations League A is if England draw with Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dobro jutro Hrvatska 

A post shared by Dejan Lovren (@dejanlovren06) on

Fetching more content...
