Cruz Azul host Club America at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX on Sunday (September 3).

Liga MX has resumed following a month’s pause for the Leagues Cup, with three rounds of games played. Azul returned to winning ways against Monterrey 2-1 on Monday following a draw against Santos Laguna and a defeat to Pachuca. They will be keen to maintain their recent momentum.

La Máquina are struggling in the standings – 16th out of 18 teams – after six matchdays. They have won once, drawn once and lost four times. They have four points, trailing top-placed Atletico San Luis by nine and Club America by four points.

Cruz Azul lost their previous clash with America 3-1. America won the first tournament of last season (Torneo Apertura) and finished second in the second (Torneo Clausura) but lost in the final phase. They're in search of their first domestic title since 2018-19.

America’s last three trips to Estadio Azteca ended in one victory and two defeats. Aguilas are eight with eight points from two wins and two draws in five games, albeit with aa game in hand.

They're unbeaten in four league games, winning twice, and are unbeaten in five road outings. America will move into the top three if they beat Azul.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Azul have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games against America.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against America.

Azul have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

America have won their last five road games.

Azul have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while America have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Azul: W-L-D-L-W; America: D-W-D-L-W.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

Centre-forward Diber Cambindo has been in fine form for Azul, scoring twice and providing an assist amidst their difficult run. He's expected to keep the fire alive alongside Uriel Antuna, who boasts one goal and an assist.

Julian Quinones, meanwhile, has netted thrice for America, apart from contributing two assists. He's the side’s main attacking threat following the departure of Juan Brunetta.

America come in as the favourites based on their better form and experience and should prevail.

Prediction: Azul 1-2 America

Cruz Azul vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result –America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Azul to score - Yes