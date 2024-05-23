Cruz Azul vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2023-24 

Cruz Azul welcome city rivals Club America to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes for the first leg of their Liga MX Clausura final on Thursday (May 23). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Monterrey at the same venue in the second leg of the semifinal.

All three goals came after the break, with Angel Sepulveda giving Cruz the lead in the 62nd minute whie German Berterame's brace helped Monterrey turn the game around. Despite the loss, Cruz qualified by virtue of being the seeded side in the tie following a 2-2 draw on aggregate.

America, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over Guadalajara. Israel Reyes' 61st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in the 1-0 aggregate win.

Cruz Azul vs Club America Head-to-Head

This will be the 170th iteration of the Clasico Joven. Club America have 61 wins. Their most recent clash in February saw America claim a 1-0 home win.

Cruz Azul form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Club America form guide: W-D-D-D-L

Cruz Azul vs Club America Team News

Cruz Azul

Carlos Alonso Vargas is the only injury concern for the visitors, while Gabiel Fernandez is a doubt.

Injury: Carlos Alonso Vargas

Doubtful: Gabiel Fernandez

Suspension: None

Club America

Sebastian Caceres is out injured while Kevin Alvarez is a doubt.

Injury: Sebastin Caceres

Doubtful: Kevin Alvarez

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul vs Club America Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-5-1): Kevin Mier (GK); Camilo Candido, Rafael Guerrero, Willer Ditta, Carlos Salcedo; Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas; Uriel Antuna

Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon (GK); Cristian Calderon, Ramon Juarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes; Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos; Julian Quinones, Diego Vldes, Alex Zendejas; Henry Martin

Cruz Azul vs Club America Prediction

Cruz finished runners-up in the regular season. Their loss to Monterrey ended their eight-game unbeaten streak in the league (five wins). They have lost four of the last five head-to-head games, including the last three.

America, for their part, ended the regular season at the summit of the standings and will look to build on that. Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Cruz 1-1 America