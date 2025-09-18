Cruz Azul vs Juarez Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Cruz Azul will welcome Juárez to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Apertura phase of the Liga MX on Friday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the league thus far and have an eight-point lead over Los Bravos.

The capital club extended their winning streak across all competitions to five games with a 1-0 away triumph over Pachuca last week. Gabriel Fernández scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Notably, three players were sent off in that match before the final whistle.

The visitors saw their winning streak in the league end after three games last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Necaxa. Óscar Estupiñán gave them the lead in the third minute, and Tomás Badaloni pulled Necaxa level in the 73rd minute.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 13 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording nine wins. Los Bravos have two wins, and two games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

They last met in the Clausura phase of the league last season in January, and the visitors recorded a 1-0 win.

Juarez have won just one of their last four away games in the Liga MX this season. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

Both teams have conceded eight goals in eight league games thus far. The hosts have outscored Los Bravos 16-8 in these games.

The visitors have scored in just one of their eight away meetings against the capital club.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Prediction

La Máquina have won their last six league games, scoring 13 goals while keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have a 100% home record in this fixture, scoring 18 goals in eight games, and are strong favorites.

Los Bravos have won three of their last four games, conceding at least one goal in three while keeping one clean sheet, and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here.

Considering the capital club's 100% home record in this fixture and their unbeaten run in the league this season, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Juarez

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

