Cruz Azul host Leon at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX action on Sunday (October 29).

Time is running out for the hosts to fix their faltering campaign. Azul have won only three of their 13 games, losing eight. They're second from bottom on 11 points, with four games to go in the Torneo Apertura – the first tournament. However, they still stand a chance to reach the final phase.

La Maquina are coming off two straight defeats, with six goals conceded against two scored. Their home record is worse, with four losses in five outings. The two sides’ last league contest ended in a goalless draw, but Azul won the previous two.

Leon, meanwhile, have sustained an inspiring campaign following a tepid start. They're seventh with 19 points with five wins. Leon are qualified for the reclassification to the final phase but are eyeing a direct qualification to the quarterfinals. A win at Cruz could offer that opportunity.

La Fiera are unbeaten in five games, winning three but have only one win in their last five trips. Leon’s last win at the Estadio Azteca came in November 2021 and have lost twice there since then.

Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Azul have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games with Leon.

The hosts have won four times and lost once in their last five home games with Leon.

Azul have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Leon have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Azul have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Leon have won thrice and drawn twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cruz: L-L-W-W-L; Leon: D-W-W-D-W

Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction

Uriel Antuna has been Azul’s shinning light in attack with four goals and three assists. Diber Cambindo and Angel Sepulveda boast four goals apiece. The hosts have the attacking power, but their results haven't shown the same.

Meanwhile, Federico Vinas leads Leon with three goals and one assist, followed by Nicolas Lopez and Angel Mena with two goals apiece. Expect Cruz to prevail based on home advantage.

Prediction: Cruz 2-1 Leon

Cruz Azul vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz Azul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Leon to score - Yes