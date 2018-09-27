Cruzeiro get Dede's Copa Libertadores suspension revoked by CONMEBOL

Cruzeiro centre-back Dede

Dede will be available to Cruzeiro for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores quarter-final against Boca Juniors after his suspension was rescinded.

Referee Eber Aquino showed Dede a red card in the 75th minute at La Bombonera following a VAR check on the Brazil international's clash of heads with Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, who sustained a fractured jaw.

The centre-back denied there was any malice in his challenge, but Boca made the most of their numerical advantage as Pablo Perez added to Mauro Zarate's first-half opener for a 2-0 win.

Cruzeiro appealed against the decision to CONMEBOL and received backing from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after Mano Menezes called on the governing body for support.

A tweet from the official Copa Libertadores account confirmed Dede's suspension had been annulled by CONMEBOL, making him available for Boca's visit to the Mineirao on Thursday.

La @CONMEBOL hizo lugar al reclamo de @Cruzeiro y anuló la expulsión de Dedé ante @BocaJrsOficial ; está habilitado para jugar la revancha de los cuartos de final de la #CONMEBOLLibertadores pic.twitter.com/JQ739s3Ewd — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) September 26, 2018

"We won, despite the damage – Dede will play against Boca Juniors. It was a victory for the effort our board made," said Cruzeiro president Wagner Pires de Sa.

"I would like to thank the CBF's management, who helped us with the CONMEBOL president, who reconsidered in the face of the facts.

"I also want to thank the president of CONMEBOL, who welcomes us very well with his board of directors, and justice was finally done.

"We will try to overturn the score on the pitch. Our team is very focused and we expect victory."

Menezes hinted at an anti-Brazilian conspiracy within CONMEBOL after the first leg and Cruzeiro vice-president Itair Machado echoed those sentiments.

"I think this time they did for a Brazilian team as they have done for an Argentine team. It is time for us Brazilian clubs to unite, so that we can assert our rights and ensure football is decided on the pitch," said Itair.

The announcement of the decision the overturn Dede's ban was made shortly before Cruzeiro's 1-1 draw against Palmeiras, which secured a 2-1 aggregate win and a place in the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians.