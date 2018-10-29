Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal Player Ratings

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Crystal Palace and Arsenal played out a very scrappy 2-2 draw over the weekend to end Arsenal's 11 game win streak in all competitions. Now let's take a look at the players who impressed and the players who crumbled in the London derby.

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey -6

Didn't have a whole lot to do during the 90 minutes. Probably could've done a little better with the Xhaka free-kick but got unlucky with the save from the Aubameyang goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka -7

Played a very solid game at right back keeping both Aubameyang and Iwobi relatively quiet and offered a little bit going forward.

James Tomkins -6.5

Was involved in the first goal by winning the knockdown for Kouyate but other than that, played a pretty solid game with some good blocks in some key moments.

Mamadou Sakho -7.5

Very strong performance and made some strong tackles. Other than the first 15 minutes of the 2nd half, he looked pretty solid helping Crystal Palace hold out the Gunners for the rest of the match.

Patrick van Aanholt -6.5

Had a good start to the game looking to push forward and help Zaha out up top. Played a brilliant cut back to Townsend who should've scored. In the 2nd half, he didn't look as promising.

Cheikhou Kouyate- 8

Had a very solid game in the midfield not letting Ozil do what he did to Leicester last week. Also helped out going forward by winning the first penalty and making some good runs in behind.

Luka Milivojevic -7.5

Put in some brilliant crosses throughout the game which earned the first penalty. Put away two brilliant penalties but other than the good set-piece performance, he gave the ball away to much in the defensive half which led to the Xhaka goal and the Lacazette chance in the first half.

James McArthur -3

Very poor performance. Didn't offer anything going forward and just looked like a passenger throughout the whole game.

Andros Townsend -6

Should've made it 1-0 early in the first half from the cutback. Took on Xhaka a few times and put a good cross into Zaha which lead to him hitting the post. 2nd half he faded out the game.

Wilfried Zaha -8.5

Brilliant performance throughout the whole 90 minutes. Didn't give Bellerin and Lichsteiner a moments rest on the Left-hand side. Drifted out to the right and won the penalty to draw level. Dribbling was superb for the whole game but could've had a bit better end product.

Jordan Ayew -3.5

Really poor performance. The early booking didn't help and probably should've been sent off with some of the clumsy tackles he put in. Didn't offer much going forward and never got into the game.

Crystal Palace substitutes

Max Meyer (for McArthur) -6.5

Had a little bit of an impact hitting the post and skewing a shot over the bar.

Alexander Sorloth (for Ayew) -6.5

Offered something different from Ayew and put some worry into the Arsenal defence.

Jason Puncheon (for Kouyate) -6

Didn't have enough time to make an impact. Fist game back since last season due to a long-term injury.

Arsenal

Xhaka's freekick was unstoppable

Bernd Leno -6

Didn't do anything wrong with any of the goals. Looked very assured but dint really have much to do other than deal with some corners and the penalties.

Hector Bellerin -5

Struggled to contain Zaha and didn't really look comfortable with Van Aanholt overlapping as well. Had a glorious chance to make it 1-0 but couldn't finish it.

Shkodran Mustafi -4

Didn't look entirely comfortable when Zaha was running at him. Gave away a penalty that didn't need to be but looked pretty confident with the ball at his feet.

Rob Holding -6

Was better than Mustafi mainly due to the fact that Zaha wasn't playing on the right side as much. Looked confident on the ball as well and put in some good tackles as well.

Granit Xhaka -6

Struggled defensively at the new left back role for him. Gave away a silly penalty just as Palace were starting to dominate the later stages of the game. But he played some nice passes and scored the goal of the week with an absolute rocket from 20 yards out.

Lucas Torreira -6.5

Very solid in midfield. Read the game very well and made some good interceptions. Its impossible to say that any goal was his fault and looked very comfortable on the ball.

Matteo Guendouzi -7

Played some nice passes which is becoming a habit for him. Can still improve defensively as he was caught out a few times during the game and picked up a yellow card to stop a Palace attack.

Alex Iwobi -6

Not as effective as he has been in recent weeks but still had some promising moments. Could've helped out Bellerin and Lichsteiner a bit more with Zaha causing all sorts of problems.

Mesut Ozil -5.5

Was basically non-existent throughout the whole game. It's even more disappointing that he played his best match in a very long time only a week ago. Didn't unlock the robust Palace defence and didn't offer anything in defence as usual.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang -6.5

Wasnt really involved in the game although he got the goal that he has been getting on a very regular basis now. Could've been a bit more involved but wasn't his worst performance this season.

Alexandre Lacazette -5

Had a really good chance go begging early in the game and after that wasn't really involved. Had some nice hold-up play but his biggest contribution was the handball assist and giving the ball away for Palace to go on the counter-attack and earn their second penalty which led to the equaliser.

Arsenal substitutes

Stephan Lichtsteiner (for Bellerin) -6

He was dealing with Zaha better than Bellerin but didn't offer really anything going forward.

Danny Welbeck (for Ozil) -5

Had a few moments but didn't really have much to offer as the game went onto the late stages.

Aaron Ramsey -4.5

Really struggled to hold onto the ball when he came on giving the ball away in a lot of dangerous areas and couldn't get any attacks started. It is really looking like he will be gone by next season and maybe even sooner.