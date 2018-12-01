×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Crystal Palace ends winless streak at Burnley's expense

Associated Press
NEWS
News
20   //    01 Dec 2018, 23:05 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace ended its eight-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park as Burnley's unconvincing English Premier League campaign took another turn for the worse on Saturday.

James McArthur scored Palace's first goal from open play at home this season in the 16th minute, and Andros Townsend secured the win with a fine goal 12 minutes from time.

Sean Dyche's team, with just a single point from its last six games, finished seventh last season but the Clarets are a team devoid of confidence. Relegation looks a real possibility.

Palace built on its deserved point at Old Trafford last weekend with a win that provides Roy Hodgson's side breathing space — three points — from the bottom three.

Townsend made sure of the win in spectacular fashion.

The winger latched on to Cheikhou Kouyate's lofted ball forward into the right channel and then cut inside on his left foot. Burnley captain Ben Mee never got close to Townsend, who unleashed an unstoppable curling shot past Joe Hart.

Associated Press
NEWS
Twitter reacts as Crystal Palace end Arsenal’s 11-game...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace: 5 concerns for...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's Predicted XI against Crystal Palace 
RELATED STORY
4 positives for Chelsea after their win over Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Bournemouth repeat the shock of last...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note as Crystal Palace hold Arsenal to a 2-2...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us