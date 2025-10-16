Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth return to action in the English Premier League when they lock horns at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Bournemouth head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games against the Eagles and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Crystal Palace were condemned to their first competitive defeat since mid-April in their last outing before the international break when they were beaten 2-1 by Everton.

Prior to that, Oliver Glasner’s men were unbeaten in 19 straight games (excluding friendly matches), a club record run which spanned across six months and saw them clinch the FA Cup last season, their first ever major trophy, and Community Shield against Liverpool on August 10.

Crystal Palace have won three of their seven Premier League matches so far while losing once and claiming three draws to collect 12 points and sit sixth in the league standings.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth continued their fine run of results in the new season under head coach Andoni Iraola as they secured a 3-1 victory over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium last time out.

The Cherries have now gone six consecutive games without defeat in the Premier League, claiming four wins and two draws since kicking off the season with a 4-2 defeat against Liverpool in August’s curtain-raiser.

Bournemouth have picked up 14 points from the first 21 available to sit fourth in the Premier League standings, level on points with third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and two points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 81 meetings between the sides, Bournemouth boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Crystal Palace have picked up 28 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

Bournemouth are on a run of four consecutive games without defeat against Glasner’s men, picking up two wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss in May 2023.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games, picking up five wins and four draws since a 2-1 defeat against Everton on February 15.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Prediction

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will take pride in their impressive start to the Premier League campaign and will both be looking to strengthen their position in the top half of the table.

However, home advantage gives Glasner’s men an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Crystal Palace’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of the Eagles’ last five outings)

