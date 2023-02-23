Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Liverpool will be back in action in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday (February 25).

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the weekend off a midweek capitulation at home in the UEFA Champions League and will look to restore some pride.

Palace were denied their first win of the year, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford last weekend. Patrick Vieira’s men are winless in eight games since a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on December 31.

With 26 points from 23 games, the Eagles are 12th in the Premier League but will leapfrog 11th-placed Aston Villa with all three points at the weekend.

Liverpool FC @LFC Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ https://t.co/WUxKr6WY2g

Meanwhile, Liverpool suffered arguably their most humiliating result in Europe. as they were thrashed 5-2 at home by Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 clash in midweek.

The Reds now return to the Premier League, where they will look to make it three wins on the bounce following successive victories over Everton and Newcastle United.

With 35 points from 22 games, Klopp’s men are eighth in the standings, level on points with Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from their last 61 meeting, Liverpool boast a superior record in the fixture.

Palace have picked up 14 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 13 games against the Eagles, claiming an impressive 12 wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in April 2017.

Vieira’s men head into the weekend without a win in 2023, losing four and picking up as many draws in eight games.

The visitors have lost three of their four league games away from home this year, with a 2-0 win at Newcastle United on February 18 being the exception.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

While Palace will look to secure their first win of the year, the game sets them up against a Liverpool side who have won 12 of their last 13 meetings in the fixture since 2017.

With the humiliation of their UEFA Champions League defeat still rankling, the Reds should rally this weekend and extend their fine run against the Eagles.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool

Tip 2: First to score - Liverpool (The Reds have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten clashes.)

