Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cuadrado has 'no problem' giving up Juve No.7 shirt to Ronaldo

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
579   //    13 Jul 2018, 09:57 IST

Bogota, Jul 13 (AFP) Colombia midfielder Juan Cuadrado says he is happy to give up his Juventus No.7 shirt to the Italian champions' new signing and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

After nine years, four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles with Real Madrid, Ronaldo completed a surprise move to Italy's Serie A earlier this week, saying "the time has come to open a new stage in my life."

Ever since he joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon as a gangly 18-year-old in 2003, Ronaldo has worn the No.7 shirt and has even created his own CR7 fashion label, in a reference to his initials and jersey number.

"We know what he represents with his shirt and I didn't have any problem (giving it up)," Cuadrado said in a press conference in Bogota.

"For me the most important thing is to train hard and be ready for the coach when he sends me onto the pitch to play, which will now be with (the number) 588."

On Wednesday, Cuadrado had already sent a welcome message to Ronaldo insinuating he would give up claims to the coveted No.7. Cuadrado is more interested in Ronaldo's abilities than what shirt number dons either player's back.

"He'll bring a lot to Juventus with this hunger he has for winning," he said.

"He's one of the best in the world and with what he's done and his experience, he'll help us a lot

Ronaldo to Juventus: Old Lady no stranger to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid want superstar...
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti: Ronaldo to Juve good for all of Serie A
RELATED STORY
Serie A defenders prepare for a unique challenge from...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus means an end to the...
RELATED STORY
How Ronaldo to Juventus benefits you
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: 3 different ways Juventus could line...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus... the right move or not?
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: How the Spanish and Italian media...
RELATED STORY
5 players capable of wearing the number 7 shirt at Real...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us