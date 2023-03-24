Cuba vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023 

Cuba host Guadeloupe at the Estadio Antonio Maceo in Santiago de Cuba on Sunday (March 26) in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League as they look to reach the finals.

The Lions of the Caribbean saw off Barbados 1-0 on Thursday (March 23), courtesy of Maykel Reyes' third-minute strike. Yosel Piedra got sent off for the visitors in the first half.

Having lost their opening game of the campaign, this was Cuba's fourth win in a row. With 12 points in the bag, they sit firmly atop Group A, three ahead of Guadeloupe, and Antigua and Barbuda.

With Barbados now out of the race for the Gold Cup, it's between the three teams for a late scrap to get into the competition and reach the knockouts of the Nations League.

Meanwhile, Guadeloupe lost 1-0 to Antigua and Barbuda in their last outing, with Ashley Nathaniel-George scoring in the 57th minute to down the Gwada Boys. They, however, remain ahead of their conquerors on goal difference but can ill-afford another loss, as Antigua are most likely to beat down-and-out Barbados in the other game.

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the two sides, with Cuba winning thrice and losing twice.

After beating Guadeloupe in their first two meetings, Cuba have lost two of their next three clashes, including a 2-1 in their first Nations League encounter of the season.

Cuba are unbeaten in their last six games, winning five.

Guadeloupe's 1-0 loss to Antigua was their fourth loss in seven games.

Cuba have scored at least once in their last eight games

Cuba have now scored ten goals in the Nations League this season, the most behind only Haiti (15).

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Cuba have been a strong unit following their opening game loss. With ten goals scored in their last three games, they have demonstrated their frightening attacking potential.

Guadeloupe, in comparison, don't have many options, but their defence has been resolute. The Lions of the Caribbean could be made to work hard but should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Cuba 2-0 Guadeloupe

Cuba vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cuba

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

