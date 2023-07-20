Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22, 2023

Cuiaba and Sao Paulo go head-to-head at the Arena Pantanal in round 16 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Saturday (July 22).

The visitors are fourth in the standings but will move into second place with all three points. Cuiaba returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Fortaleza at the Arena Castelao.

Before that, the Dourado thrashed Santos 3-0 on July 2 to snap their three-game winless run, six days before drawing 1-1 with Bahia. Antonio Oliveira’s men are 13th in the Serie A, picking up 19 points from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo maintained their fine run of results with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Santos. Dorival Junior’s side have gone six games without defeat, a run that has seen them reach the Copa do Brasil semifinals courtesy a 3-1 aggregate win over Palmeiras.

With 25 points from 15 games, Sao Paulo are fourth in the standings, level on points with Fluminense and Palmeiras.

Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides, with Sao Paulo winning one of their last three clashes.

Cuiaba are yet to taste victory against the Tricolor Paulista, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Sao Paulo have won all but one of their last six games across competitions, with a goalless draw against Red Bull Bragantino on July 9 being the exception.

The Dourado hold the division’s joint-second worst home record, picking up six points from seven games.

Junior’s men are one of two sides yet to pick up an away win in the league this season, losing three of their seven games.

Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo Prediction

While Cuiaba will look to keep their juggernaut rolling, they face a spirited Sao Paulo side who are firing on all cylinders. The Tricolor Paulista should come away with all three points for their first Serie A away win of the season.

Prediction: Cuiaba 0-1 Sao Paulo

Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of Cuiaba’s last ten games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of Sao Paulo’s last five outings.)