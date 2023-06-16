Curacao vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Curacao and St. Kitts square off at the DRV PNK Stadium in a Gold Cup qualifier on Saturday (June 17).

Curacao are coming off a goalless draw against Puerto Rico in a friendly last Tuesday. Before that, they suffered a harrowing 7-0 defeat to world champions Argentina in a game that saw Lionel Messi score a first-half hat-trick.

St. Kitts, meanwhile, claimed a routine 2-0 home win over Aruba in the CONCACAF Nations League in March. Keithroy Freeman scored in either half to inspire his nation to victory. The win guaranteed them top spot in Group B and saw them promoted to League B.

Both sides will now turn their focus back to the Gold Cup qualifiers. The winner of this tie faces either French Guiana or Sint Maarten.

Curacao vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Curacao are on a six-game winless run. Their draw against Puerto Rico ended their five-game losing streak.

St. Kitts are unbeaten in four games, having lost the previous four.

Curacao have conceded at least twice in five of their last six games.

St. Kitts are ranked 139th in the world, while Curacao are 66th,

Curacao have qualified for the Gold Cup on six occasions and made a quarterfinal appearance in 2019. St. Kitts are yet to make an appearance at the Gold Cup.

St. Kitts have scored at least twice in three of their last four games.

Curacao vs St. Kitts Prediction

Curacao have been on a poor run of form, going winless in six games. This run saw them getting eliminated from League A of the Nations League.

St. Kitts, meanwhile, are on a positive run of form and will be confident of continuing the run as they look to secure a maiden participation in the Gold Cup.

Despite Curacao's struggles, they're still the overwhelming favourites to claim the win. La Pantera Negra should secure a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Curacao 3-1 St. Kitts

Curacao vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Curacao to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Curacao to score over 1.5 goals

