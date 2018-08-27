We must be ready to accept challenge against Sydney FC: Constantine

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) On a preparatory tour, India football coach Stephen Constantine says his team has to be ready to accept the challenge of facing three-time A-League champions, Sydney FC.

Asked what will be his approach against Sydney FC, Constantine said, "We always try to play our natural game and we'll stick to that against Sydney FC too.

"We know that we are pitted against a team who are three-time A-League champions and we have to be at the top of our game to make the best of it. I am sure that Sydney FC will look forward to dictating the game but we must be ready to accept the challenge," Constantine said.

India relied on a brace from Sumeet Passi and a header from Sajid Dhot to register an impressive 3-1 victory against APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC U20s in Sydney.

Asked how satisfying was the win, the head coach said, "It is always good when you win a game but we must keep on continuing the work that we have started. We are a young U-23 team and the win against a team comprising of the U-20 boys and some of the younger pros from APIA Tigers is always encouraging.

"I would like to thank Chris Tanner and Joe Mirigliani for getting us the game at such a short notice and we gained quite a bit from this game. It was a gruelling physical battle throughout and this was an experience our players don't get very often unless they play for the senior national team.

India are gearing up for the SAFF Championship.

