Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

We must be ready to accept challenge against Sydney FC: Constantine

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
254   //    27 Aug 2018, 17:03 IST

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) On a preparatory tour, India football coach Stephen Constantine says his team has to be ready to accept the challenge of facing three-time A-League champions, Sydney FC.

Asked what will be his approach against Sydney FC, Constantine said, "We always try to play our natural game and we'll stick to that against Sydney FC too.

"We know that we are pitted against a team who are three-time A-League champions and we have to be at the top of our game to make the best of it. I am sure that Sydney FC will look forward to dictating the game but we must be ready to accept the challenge," Constantine said.

India relied on a brace from Sumeet Passi and a header from Sajid Dhot to register an impressive 3-1 victory against APIA Leichhardt Tigers FC U20s in Sydney.

Asked how satisfying was the win, the head coach said, "It is always good when you win a game but we must keep on continuing the work that we have started. We are a young U-23 team and the win against a team comprising of the U-20 boys and some of the younger pros from APIA Tigers is always encouraging.

"I would like to thank Chris Tanner and Joe Mirigliani for getting us the game at such a short notice and we gained quite a bit from this game. It was a gruelling physical battle throughout and this was an experience our players don't get very often unless they play for the senior national team.

India are gearing up for the SAFF Championship.

"We always try to play our natural game and we'll stick to that against Sydney FC too. We know that we are pitted against a team who are three-time A-League champions and we have to be at the top of our game to make the best of it.

"I am sure that Sydney FC will look forward to dictating the game but we must be ready to accept the challenge

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
AFC Cup 2018: "It's going to be a challenge that will...
RELATED STORY
I couldn't care less - Klopp rejects title challenge talk
RELATED STORY
3 Things We Learnt As Manchester United Tasted Defeat...
RELATED STORY
Constantine selects 30 players for national camp
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona star player to accept a new bumper...
RELATED STORY
Constantine contradicts himself; says FIFA rankings are...
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'If I needed to take a point,...
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester United must do to get all three...
RELATED STORY
Why Chelsea's defensive issues are here to stay 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us