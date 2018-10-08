×
Cutrone and 2 defenders leave Italy squad with injuries

Associated Press
NEWS
News
08 Oct 2018, 19:28 IST
AP Image

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Three injured players have left Italy's squad ahead of a friendly against Ukraine and a UEFA Nations League match at Poland.

Forward Patrick Cutrone and defenders Alessio Romagnoli and Danilo D'Ambrosio were all ruled out with minor physical problems.

Sampdoria defender Lorenzo Tonelli and Valencia fullback Cristiano Piccini were called up as replacements.

Striker Ciro Immobile remained with the squad despite a broken finger.

With Mario Balotelli left out because of poor form, the other forwards left in the team include: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) and Simone Zaza (Torino).

Italy hosts Ukraine in Genoa on Wednesday then visits Poland on Sunday.

The Azzurri drew with Poland and lost to Portugal in their opening Nations League matches last month.

