Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Czech Republic coach Jarolim fired after 5-1 loss to Russia

Associated Press
NEWS
News
103   //    11 Sep 2018, 17:12 IST
AP Image

PRAGUE (AP) — Karel Jarolim has been fired as coach of the Czech Republic's national team following a 5-1 loss to Russia in an international friendly.

Jarolim took over in 2016 after the Czechs failed to advance from the group stage of the European Championship in France.

Czech soccer federation chairman Martin Malik says "the situation is unsustainable and we had to act immediately."

No replacement has yet been named.

The 62-year-old Jarolim was under pressure after his team didn't qualify for this year's World Cup in Russia, and it increased after a 2-1 home loss to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

With Jarolim in charge, the national team experienced its two biggest defeats since the country was created in 1993 after the split of Czechoslovakia. Besides the loss to Russia on Monday, the other one was a 4-0 loss to Australia in a friendly in June.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nigeria beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic in World Cup warmup
RELATED STORY
Leckie scores twice as Australia beats Czech Republic 4-0
RELATED STORY
Poland coach fired after 2-loss, 1-win World Cup
RELATED STORY
Spain in chaos 2 days before World Cup after coach fired
RELATED STORY
Iniesta retires from Spain after World Cup loss to Russia
RELATED STORY
Jose Pekerman: A Hero of Colombia
RELATED STORY
Spain's Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Review - Germany and France...
RELATED STORY
Russia goalkeeper reluctant to talk about Salah's return
RELATED STORY
Croatia fans cycle all the way to Russia for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT KYR SYR
2 - 1
 Kyrgyzstan vs Syria
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow DOR WIM 12:15 AM Dorchester Town vs Wimborne Town
Tomorrow HAR HEN 12:15 AM Harlow Town vs Hendon
Tomorrow AFC CHA 12:15 AM AFC Kempston Rovers vs Chalfont St Peter
Tomorrow HIS KIN 12:15 AM Histon vs King's Lynn Town
Tomorrow KIN NOR 12:15 AM Kings Langley vs Northwood
Tomorrow BER COG 12:15 AM Berkhamsted vs Coggeshall Town
Tomorrow ST- SAF 12:15 AM St Ives Town vs Saffron Walden Town
Tomorrow LEI CHE 12:15 AM Leiston vs Cheshunt
Tomorrow SEV RAM 12:15 AM Sevenoaks Town vs Ramsgate
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us