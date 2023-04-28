D.C. United vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023 

D.C. United and Charlotte FC battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday (April 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win over Richmond Kickers in the US Open Cup on Wednesday. Yamil Asad's 50th-minute penalty saw them secure qualification for the next round.

Charlotte, meanwhile, progressed in the same competition with a comfortable 4-1 home win over Tormenta. Four players got on the scoresheet for the Crown, with Karol Swidrski stepping off the bench to complete the scoring in a game that saw both sides reduced to ten men. They now turn their attention back to the league, with their last MLS game seeing them claim maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Columbus Crew.

D.C. overcame Orlando City with a 3-1 away win, with Christian Benteke making sure of the result in the 62nd minute. The win saw the capital side climb to eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 11 points from nine games. Charlotte, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot with nine points.

D.C. United vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. Each team won their respectove home game 3-0 last term.

They also clashed in a friendly in February this year, which Charlotte won 3-2 away.

Five of DC's last six games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Six of Charlotte's last seven games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Five of Charlotte's last six away games have produced at least three goals, with their last seven seeing goals at both ends.

D.C. United vs Charlotte Prediction

D.C. have won their last three games, which would put them in a confident mood heading into this game.

Charlotte, meanwhile, have won their last two games, but their away form has been patchy. The visitors have been involved in high-scoring games, so the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: D.C. 2-2 Charlotte

D.C. United vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

