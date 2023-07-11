DAC 1904 vs Dila Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13, 2023

DAC 1904 entertain Dila at the MOL Arena in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (July 13).

DAC have competed in the UEFA Europa Conference League since its first edition in 2021-22. They reached the third qualifying round last season – their best record so far. They have also participated in three editions of the UEFA Europa League, reaching the third qualifying round in 2020-21.

The Dunajská Streda-based club topped the 2022–23 Slovak First Football League regular season but emerged second in the Championship group. That earned them qualification for the Europa Conference League. DAC have been active in the off-season, with five friendlies played.

Dila Gori, meanwhile, also played in the two previous editions of the Europa Conference League, crashing out each time in the first qualifying round, but that’s not all they have seen in UEFA competitions. They have participated in the Champions League once and reached the Europa League third qualifying round twice.

Guarders finished third in the 2022 Erovnuli Liga – the top-tier football league in Georgia – to book their ticket for the Europa Conference League. The visitors are fifth in the 2023 season after 19 games. Dila enter this meeting off three straight defeats.

DAC 1904 vs Dila Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time.

DAC are unbeaten in seven games across competitions.

DAC have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Dila have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away games.

DAC have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games, while Dila have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: DAC – W-W-D-D-W; Dila: L-L-L-W-D

DAC 1904 vs Dila Prediction

DAC striker Nikola Krstovic topped the league’s scoring charts with 18 goals. He's expected to lead their UEFA campaign alongside Zsolt Kalmar, who netted eight times last season. Alex Pinto and Ammar Ramadan are also attacking threats, with six and five assists respectively.

Meanwhile, Tornike Kapanadze and Vágner Goncalves will assume the frontline mission in the Europa Conference League. They scored nine and eight goals for Dila last season.

Despite their vacation mode, DAC appear to be in better shape than Dila, who have been struggling on the road.

Prediction: DAC 1904 3-1 Dila

DAC 1904 vs Dila Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – DAC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: DAC to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Dila to score - Yes

