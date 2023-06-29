Daegu vs Suwon Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023 

Daegu and Suwon Bluewings battle for three points in a K League matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (July 1).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Ulsan last weekend. Kim Tae-Hwan opened the scoring in the third minute before Valeri Qazaishvili scored a second-half brace to help Ulsan claim maximum points.

Suwon, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at Incheon in the Korean Cup quarterfinal. They twice took the lead through Myung Jun-Jae's brace, but Incheon came back on both occasions, with Cheon Seong-Hoon scoring a brace to help his side progress to the last four.

Suwon will now turn their attention back to the league, where they sit bottom of the standings, garnering 12 points from 19 games. Daegu, meanwhile, are in seventh spot with 17 points.

Daegu vs Suwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 49th meeting between the two sides. Suwon lead 26-10.

Their most recent meeting in May 2023 saw Suwon claim a 1-0 home win in the fourth round of the Korean Cup.

Suwon are on a six-game winless run in the league, losing five games.

Daegu are on a four-game unbeaten streak at home, winning and drawing twice apiece.

Suwon's last three away games have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

Their last four meetings have been decided by one-goal margins.

Daegu vs Suwon Prediction

Suwon have been the worst performing side in the league this term and are on the cusp of relegation. They need to start garnering points if they are to retain their top-flight status.

Daegu, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold but will fancy their chances of getting maximum points against a side that are winless in six league games. However, Suwon can draw inspiration from the two sides' most recent meeting last month, where they claimed a 1-0 home win in the cup.

Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Daegu 1-0 Suwon

Daegu vs Suwon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Daegu to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes