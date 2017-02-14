Daily transfer news and rumours roundup: 14th February 2017

A quick look at the latest transfer happenings from across Europe.

@@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 14 Feb 2017, 18:57 IST

David De Gea has been a long term Real Madrid target

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from Europe's top five leagues. While Guardiola wants players from Atletico Madrid, Liverpool are in for an Arsenal midfielder. Here are the biggest stories across Europe on 14th February 2017.

Manchester United set to offer a bumper deal to their star player

The Red Devils have decided to offer David de Gea a massive new deal to keep him away from Real Madrid's clutches. Daily Star reports that Manchester United are set to increase his weekly wages of £200,000 to £300,000 which is the rumoured wages that Real Madrid are set to offer for the Spaniard.

Zinedine Zidane wants either De Gea or Thibaut Courtois in the summer but with United now offering a new deal to their player of the year, it would be interesting to see the next chapter in this transfer saga.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in wantaway Manchester United forward

Tottenham Hotspur are set to make a move for Anthony Martial in the summer

Despite Anthony Martial's return to scoring ways in recent weeks, his place in United's playing eleven is still far away from being a certainty. Spurs are said to be monitoring the Frenchman's position at his club with the Daily Mirror reporting that the former Monaco striker is unsettled at Old Trafford after seeing his game time getting limited under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is trying to lure him to the White Hart Lane with Champions League football set to play a huge role in the negotiations.

Pep Guardiola target Atletico Madrid duo

The central defender has caught Guardiola’s attention with his performances for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid brothers Lucas and Theo Hernandez have emerged as summer targets for Manchester City. Lucas is a centre back while Theo is a left back and both the defenders have impressed the former Barcelona boss with their commanding displays for the Colchoneros.

The Sun reports that City are looking to sign the brothers in a deal worth £40 million which will see the Hernandez brothers ply their trade at the Etihad next season. Guardiola is expected to undertake a major defensive summer overhaul with Virgil Van Dijk and the Hernandez brothers being the prime targets.

Liverpool to rival Manchester City for Arsenal midfielder

Jack Wilshere is a target for both Liverpool and Manchester City

According to Sportskeeda's sources, Jack Wilshere is set to spark a bidding war between two of England's major clubs in the summer. The midfielder is reportedly unhappy with his parent club, Arsenal after he was deemed surplus to demands and sent on loan to Bournemouth.

He has impressed for the Cherries this season and Daily Star recently reported that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the Englishman and has made Wilshere and Dele Alli his summer prospects.

Liverpool are rumoured to be offloading Emre Can in the summer with Juventus interested and have identified Wilshere as his replacement.

Chelsea to bid £25.5 million for AS Monaco starlet

Blues are firm favourites for the midfielder

Monaco are flying high this season and one of their consistent performers in this campaign has been the 22-year-old midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko. He has a contract with the French side till 2019 but Le10 Sport revealed that the player has rejected a contract extension with his current club amidst serious interest from the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Daily Star reports that the Blues are firm favourites for the midfielder as Monaco are ready to listen to offers exceeding £25.5 million with Antonio Conte said to be an admirer of the 22-year-old.