×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dalic: English press didn't respect Croatia at World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    12 Oct 2018, 02:39 IST
ZlatkoDalic-cropped
Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic feels the English media did not respect his side at the World Cup as the two nations prepare to go head-to-head in a rematch of their Russia 2018 semi-final.

Dalic's Croatia and Gareth Southgate's England will meet in a behind-closed-doors Nations League fixture in Rijeka on Friday.

It will be the first time the two countries have clashed since Croatia overcame England after extra-time in the World Cup semi-final in July.

Looking back at Croatia's triumphant evening in Moscow, Dalic was asked if the English press underestimated his team at the Luzhniki Stadium and the 51-year-old told reporters: "We had a special motive because we felt they didn't respect us enough. Not the players or coach, we respect each other.

"They [the press] didn't expect us to be in the semi-final and saw themselves in the final a little too early. We felt extra motivation, and were extra charged because of that.

"There always has to be respect in football, but most important is to believe in yourself."

Dalic named Croatia's starting XI on the eve of the match, with Dominik Livakovic, Tin Jedvaj, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Josip Pivaric, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Rebic in the line-up.

Meanwhile, Dalic questioned the Nations League and its physical toll on players following the World Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described the new international format as "the most senseless competition in the world", believing it places a further burden on players.

Asked about the Nations League, Dalic said: "Not a bad idea, not a bad competition. But I think they didn't count in that it's being played shortly after the World Cup, that the players are worn out and didn't have enough time to rest.

"They are not robots, they need at least a month-long vacation. And all of them who came pretty late to their clubs were under a great deal of workload and couldn't prepare for the season properly."

Omnisport
NEWS
Croatia coach Dalic traveled hard path to World Cup final
RELATED STORY
Zlatko Dalic: Croatia's unlikely managerial hero
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Croatia defender demands respect at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Croatia boss Dalic slams 'egoist' Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia - from dark horses to title...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
Modric playing his best football at last World Cup – Dalic
RELATED STORY
Dalic: I can coach Brazil or Barca but Croatia my favourite
RELATED STORY
We stopped Messi and Eriksen, now we will try to stop...
RELATED STORY
Croatia coach Dalic regrets Ronaldo 'egoist' jibe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Tomorrow GRE HUN 12:15 AM Greece vs Hungary
Tomorrow EST FIN 12:15 AM Estonia vs Finland
Tomorrow BEL SWI 12:15 AM Belgium vs Switzerland
Tomorrow CRO ENG 12:15 AM Croatia vs England
Tomorrow NOR SLO 09:30 PM Norway vs Slovenia
African Cup of Nations
11 Oct CON LIB 08:00 PM Congo vs Liberia
International Friendlies 2018
Tomorrow CHI IND 02:35 PM China PR vs India
Tomorrow MYA BOL 05:30 PM Myanmar vs Bolivia
Tomorrow UZB KOR 07:30 PM Uzbekistan vs Korea DPR
Tomorrow PHI OMA 09:00 PM Philippines vs Oman
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us