Dallas vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | July 21, 2023 

FC Dallas welcome Charlotte to the Toyota Stadium for their opening game of the CONCACAF Leagues Cup on Friday (July 21).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders in the MLS last weekend. Both goals were scored in the first half, with Sam Junqua's own goal cancelled out by Bernard Kamungo's leveler.

Charlotte, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at CF Montreal. Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor scored first-half goals to inspire the Canadian side to victory. Both sides will now channel their focus on the continent. Mexican outfit Necaxa completes the trio of clubs in Group 11 of the tournament.

Dallas vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Charlotte are winless in eight games, with their defeat to Montreal snapping a run of six stalemates.

Dallas have managed just one win in their last six games, losing four.

Five of Charlotte's last seven games have produced at least two goals in the first half.

Charlotte have conceded at least twice in five of their last seven games.

Four of Dallas' last five home games have produced less than three goals.

There have been at least two goals in the first half in five out of Dallas' last eight competitive games.

Dallas vs Charlotte Prediction

Both sides have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, with Dallas winning just one of their last six games. Charlotte, for their part, are winless in eight. They have shown a penchant to share the spoils in the last few months, with six games in their winless streak ending in draws.

A win for either side would put them in the driving seat to qualify for the knockouts. This will be the first time the two sides are squaring off against the other, so there;s no historical pattern, and the two sets of players can forge their own records.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Dallas 1-1 Charlotte

Dallas vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: First half

Bold Tip - First half to produce over 1.5 goals