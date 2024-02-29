Dallas vs Montreal Impact Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024

FC Dallas welcome Montreal Impact to the Toyota Stadium for an MLS clash on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a 2-1 comeback home win over San Jose Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic put the Earthquakes ahead in the sixth minute, while Asier Illaramendi drew Dallas level in the 25th minute. Dante Sealy scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

Montreal, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless draw at Orlando City. The draw left them in ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, while FC Dallas are second in the Western Conference.

Dallas vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the tenth meeting between the two sides. Dallas lead 5-1.

Their most recent meeting in March 2020 saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw.

Dallas have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven meetings with Montreal, including the last four.

Montreal have won one of their last 10 league games, losing five.

Dallas are unbeaten in five meetings with Montreal, winning twice.

Six of Montreal's last eight league games have produced at least eight corners.

Dallas vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Dallas started the season on a winning note and will fancy their chances of winning a second league game.

The Burn have a positive record in this fixture and have not lost to Montreal since May 2015. They finished seventh in the Western Conference regular season last term before being knocked out by Seattle Sounders in the playoff.

Saturday's visitors drew their opening game last weekend. The Canadian side will hope that they can improve on the form they showed towards the end of last season, which saw them just miss out on the Eastern Conference.

Dallas are the favourites, and their record against Montreal will give them an extra boost. Expect the hosts side to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Dallas 3-1 Montreal

Dallas vs Montreal Impact Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dallas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Dallas to score over 1.5 goals