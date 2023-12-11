Darul Ta'zim vs BGPU Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Darul Ta'zim host BGPU at the Stadium Sultan Ibrahim Larkin in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

Both teams are doing well in their domestic leagues but have been unable to replicate those efforts in the continent, where they have been eliminated from knockout reckoning.

Darul art third with six points following two wins and three defeats and a minus-five goal differential. Harimau Selatan clinched the Malaysia Super League this year for the tenth straight year to ensure another participation in the AFC Champions League.

Darul beat BGPU 4-2 in the reverse fixture in Pathum Thani. BGPU have been one of the worst teams in the group stage, losing all five games, conceding 18 goals and scoring eight.

The visitors will turn their focus to the Thai League 1 where they are second after matchday 12. The Rabbits have been a pale shadow of their old selves in the competition this year, considering their brilliant campaign in the previous edition, when they reached the quarterfinals – their best run.

Darul Ta'zim vs BGPU Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Darul Ta'zim have won their last five home games across competitions.

The hostts have lost only two games in 12 outings across competitions.

Darul are appearing for the ninth time in the AFC Champions League as opposed to four for BGPU.

BGPU have won four times and lost once in their last five road outings.

Darul have won four times and lost once in their last five games, the same as BGPU.

Form Guide: Darul: W-W-L-W-W; BGPU: W-W-W-L-W

Darul Ta'zim vs BGPU Prediction

Arif Aiman and Bergson have been the bright spots in Darul’s dismal campaign, scoring two goals apiece..

BGPU, meanwhile, boast creative scorers in Victor Cardozo (three goals), Chanathip Songkrasin (two goals) and Igor Sergeyer (two goals). Darul come in as the favourites based on their superior form and home advantage.

Prediction: Darul 3-1 BGPU

Darul Ta'zim vs BGPU Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Darul

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Darul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: BGPU to score - Yes