Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

David Beckham challenges speeding charge on technicality

Associated Press
NEWS
News
95   //    04 Sep 2018, 22:36 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Former England captain David Beckham is challenging a charge of speeding in his Bentley over a technicality.

Lawyer Nick Freeman says Beckham accepts driving at 59 mph in a 40 mph (95 kph in a 65 kph) zone in London in January.

But Freeman told a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday that the notice of intended prosecution arrived one day outside the statutory 14-day window and was therefore "defective."

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 17.

Beckham, who retired in 2013, was not present in court for Tuesday's hearing and is not expected to attend for his trial on Sept. 27, his lawyer said.

District Judge Barbara Barnes says any conviction could result in "an unlimited fine."

Associated Press
NEWS
David Beckham Earnings Report 2014
RELATED STORY
Which football teams has David Beckham played for?
RELATED STORY
Top 3 moments of David Beckham's career
RELATED STORY
David Beckham: 5 of his lowest points
RELATED STORY
Beckham wings in as Southgate challenges England to make...
RELATED STORY
Welcome back David Beckham! - Betis poke fun at Joaquin's...
RELATED STORY
Modric wins best player in Europe vote; Beckham honored
RELATED STORY
Beckham ambition furthered by record-breaking extension
RELATED STORY
England's Trippier not sold on 'Bury Beckham' tag
RELATED STORY
5 things that would be different had Sir Alex Ferguson...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
FA Cup 2018-19
Today CHA LEE 12:15 AM Charnock Richard vs Leek Town
Today PET STA 12:15 AM Peterborough Sports vs Stamford
Today SUN CLI 12:15 AM Sunderland RCA vs Clitheroe
Today SEL KEN 12:15 AM Selby Town vs Kendal Town
Today MOS OSS 12:15 AM Mossley vs Ossett United
Today RAM KID 12:15 AM Ramsbottom United vs Kidsgrove Athletic
Today SQU DRO 12:15 AM Squires Gate vs Droylsden
Today CHA WED 12:15 AM Chasetown vs Wednesfield
Today CLE LOU 12:15 AM Cleethorpes Town vs Loughborough University
Tomorrow RUS CRA 12:15 AM Rusthall vs Cray Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us